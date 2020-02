Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 09:35 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: Police are investigating the maritime accident in Sandakan on Thursday (Feb 13) between a passenger boat and a fishing trawler for criminal negligence, says Sandakan district police chief Asst Comm Azhar Mohd Hamin.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/02/15/stiffer-law-cops-reclassify-investigation-into-sandakan-boat-accident