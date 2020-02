Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 09:47 Hits: 3

TOKYO (Reuters) - Another 67 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Saturday.

