Saturday, 15 February 2020

Three senior U.S. senators arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reaffirm bipartisan support for continued strong relations between the two countries, despite an impeachment process that put Kyiv in the middle of a sensitive political situation.

