Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 5

The parliament in North Macedonia has dismissed Labor Minister Rashela Mizrahi for failing to use the country’s new official name during a press conference -- a sensitive issue in the Western Balkan nation following a long-standing dispute over the moniker.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/north-macedonia-parliament-fires-labor-minister-prespa-greece/30435522.html