Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 01:14 Hits: 2

U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton gave the Justice Department a pointed rebuke last September because of President Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on former Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe, new…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/its-a-banana-republic-a-judge-tore-into-the-justice-department-because-of-trumps-disturbing-attacks/