Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 06:16 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more Covid-19 cases have been identified in Malaysia, bringing the total number to 21, says the Health Ministry.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/02/15/two-new-covid-19-cases-detected-in-m039sia-says-health-ministry