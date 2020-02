Category: World Published on Saturday, 15 February 2020 02:50 Hits: 3

SIHANOUKVILLE: US President Donald Trump has thanked Cambodia for taking in the castaway cruise ship MS Westerdam in a rare message to a country that is one of China's closest allies and has often been at odds with Washington. Five countries turned away the Westerdam, worried its passengers could ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-thanks-cambodia-westerdam-cruise-dock-covid-19-12437786