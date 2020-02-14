The Corporate Media Is Directly Profiting from Mike Bloomberg's Rise as He Spends Fortune on TV Ads

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 13:14 Hits: 3

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is rising in the polls in the wake of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary. Democracy Now! co-host Juan González speaks with us about Bloomberg’s approach to campaign spending, the administration’s policies during his three terms as mayor of New York City and the scores of lawsuits filed against Bloomberg and his company. “It’s amazing to me that Michael Bloomberg is getting as much attention as he is,” González says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/14/michael_bloomberg_tv_ads_corporate_media