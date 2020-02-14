Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Trump's Racist Plan Would Legalize the Theft of Palestinian Land

Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 13:42 Hits: 3

We continue our conversation with Congressmember Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress. She responds to President Trump’s Middle East plan, under which Israel would gain sovereignty over large areas of the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem would be under total Israeli control, and all Jewish settlers in the occupied territory would be allowed to remain in their homes. Tlaib says the plan was formulated with a “racist lens” that ignores Palestinian lives and aspirations. Tlaib says she wants people “to know what the human impact is of taking people’s land, taking people’s livelihood away from them.”

