Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 03:19 Hits: 2

The U.S. Justice Department has accused Huawei Technologies of helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese tech giant as Washington steps up pressure on the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-accuses-huawei-aiding-iran-track-protesters/30433636.html