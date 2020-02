Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 07:13 Hits: 3

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is calling on the Bulgarian authorities to stop trying to intimidate journalists, who the watchdog says are subjected to "personal and offensive" verbal attacks and threats by very senior officials.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/bulgarian-journalists-facing-disgraceful-attacks-by-top-officials/30433855.html