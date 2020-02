Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 07:43 Hits: 4

The jailing of the alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks over terror financing charges comes amid growing global pressure on Pakistan to act against Islamist and militant groups. Haroon Janjua reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hafiz-saeed-conviction-is-pakistan-finally-acting-against-islamists/a-52375034?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf