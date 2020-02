Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 04:27 Hits: 4

US Attorney General BillĀ BarrĀ on Thursday delivered a highly unusual public rebuke of Donald Trump, saying the president's tweets were making his job at the Justice Department "impossible."

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200214-usa-donald-trump-bill-barr-twitter-roger-stone