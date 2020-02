Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 08:34 Hits: 24

French President Emmanuel Macron's candidate for Paris mayor in March local elections told AFP Friday he was dropping out of the race after the release of a sex video on social media.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200214-france-benjamin-griveaux-french-president-emmanuel-macron-candidate-mayor-paris-candidacy-sex-tape-candidate