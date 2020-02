Category: World Published on Friday, 14 February 2020 05:50 Hits: 4

MONTREAL: The new coronavirus outbreak could mean a reduction of US$4-5 billion in worldwide airline revenue, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said on Thursday (Feb 13). The UN agency reported that 70 airlines have canceled all international flights in and out of China and 50 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/coronavirus-covid-19-aviation-airline-losses-12435162