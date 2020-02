Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 23:09 Hits: 2

James Carville fired back at Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for calling him "a political hack," calling the self-described democratic socialist "a communist."The back and forth follows a week in which Carville has rep...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/483054-carville-fires-back-at-sanders-for-hack-slam-at-least-im-not-a-communist