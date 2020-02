Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 19:55 Hits: 4

The U.S. Navy says that it seized advanced weapons and weapon components believed to be of Iranian "design and manufacture" intended for Huthi rebels in Yemen.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-navy-seizes-suspected-iranian-weapons-cache-in-arabian-sea/30433104.html