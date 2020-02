Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 20:11 Hits: 3

During President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Democrats warned that he could tie aid to individual states in the U.S. to political demands — not unlike tying military aid to Ukraine…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/the-very-definition-of-abusive-lawlessness-democrats-predicted-trump-would-make-aid-to-states-contingent-upon-political-demands-experts-say-hes-proving-them-right/