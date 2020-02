Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 20:53 Hits: 6

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Attorney General Letitia James fired back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after he sent an implied threat to their home state. Trump…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/new-york-ag-and-ocasi-cortez-fire-back-at-trump-after-his-implied-threat-to-the-state/