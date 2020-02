Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 19:19 Hits: 3

Women and men marched together in Iraq in protest of powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who had decried gender mixing at anti-government sit-ins. He also used the US city of Chicago as an example of immorality.

