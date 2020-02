Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 19:27 Hits: 5

The Republican-dominated US Senate voted Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to launch military action on Iran, with eight GOP members joining Democrats to pass the resolution.

