Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 20:43 Hits: 4

The leadership of the César awards, known as France’s equivalent of the Oscars, has collectively stepped down, it announced Thursday evening. The resignation en masse comes just 15 days before the awards' annual ceremony.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200213-the-leadership-of-the-french-oscars-the-c%C3%A9sar-awards-announces-its-resignation-en-masse