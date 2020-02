Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 20:50 Hits: 7

Gambia’s case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice is historic, and not only because it may mark a turning point to protect Rohingya.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2020/0213/Rohingya-ruling-How-a-tiny-African-country-brought-Myanmar-to-court?icid=rss