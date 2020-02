Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 16:30 Hits: 1

China has long recognized the importance of increasing small and medium-size enterprises' access to finance; now, online banks have found the solution the country needs. This could be a boon not only for growth and innovation, but also for broader financial inclusion – in China and beyond.

