Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

If the US wants to counter Chinese influence in Africa, greater engagement with Nigeria seems like a no-brainer. But, with its decision to include Africa's largest economy in its expanded long-term travel ban, President Donald Trump's administration is doing just the opposite.

