Senate gives Trump rare rebuke in Iran war powers resolution

Impeached president Donald Trump tweeted a warning to the Senate Wednesday as it was debating Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine's war powers resolution to attempt to constrain his actions in Iran. "It is very important for our Country’s SECURITY that the United States Senate not vote for the Iran War Powers Resolution. We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness," he wrote. It didn't work. The Senate passed the resolution Thursday, 55-45. The resolution requires that Trump cease hostilities targeting Iran within 30 days unless otherwise approved by Congress.

Some of the eight Republicans who voted with Democrats on the final passage—Lamar Alexander (TN), Bill Cassidy (LA), Susan Collins (ME), Mike Lee (UT), Jerry Moran (KS), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Rand Paul (KY), and Todd Young (IN)—also helped turn back a number of gutting amendments from Republican Sens. Tom Cotton (AR), Marco Rubio (FL), and Dan Sullivan (AK). Cotton's in particular was egregious, aiming to gut the resolution by saying that forces targeting designated terrorist groups were exempt, meaning Trump could attack anyone he said was a terrorist group if he felt like it. When Kaine pointed this out, Cotton got even more obnoxious, calling Kaine "a lawyer for Iranian terrorists." So that happened. Collins, Lee, Moran, Paul, and Young voted with Democrats on a motion to kill Cotton's amendment.

An amendment from Rubio that declared that the U.S. was not engaged in hostilities in Iran and a bunch of things about how great Trump's actions in fomenting war with Iran, also was tabled, 54-46. An amendment from Sullivan that attempted to undercut the resolution by saying that nothing in it should prevent the U.S. from defending itself from attacks was narrowly averted by a 51-49 vote on a motion to table it.

The House passed its own nonbinding resolution at the end of last year. This resolution from the Senate will go to the House, which will likely pass it. Trump will, of course, veto it. Nonetheless, some kind of bipartisan rebuke to Trump happened, so there's that.

