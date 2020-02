Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 09:10 Hits: 4

The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a “lasting cease-fire” in war-torn Libya, as Russia abstained from the vote following its objections to the language of the text.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-adopts-cease-fire-resolution-for-libya-as-russia-abstains/30432093.html