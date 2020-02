Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 02:30 Hits: 3

The acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection says the agents who detained and questioned as many as 200 U.S. citizens and permanent residents of Iranian descent for as long as 12 hours just got…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/cbp-chief-claims-border-agents-just-got-a-little-overzealous-in-detaining-iranian-americans/