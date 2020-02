Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 06:37 Hits: 4

Decades after the first French nuclear test in Algeria, thousands of victims are still waiting for compensation from the government. Why is France dragging its feet over the issue?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/algeria-60-years-on-french-nuclear-tests-leave-bitter-fallout/a-52354351?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf