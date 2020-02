Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 07:35 Hits: 2

The United States announced Wednesday an initial plan for adjusting its military presence in Africa.The adjustment comes as a new US government report says that the US military has switched from trying to degrade Islamic extremist groups in West Africa’s sprawling Sahel region to merely trying to contain them.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200213-us-mulls-troop-cuts-in-africa-as-strategy-switches-to-contain-extremists