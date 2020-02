Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 07:21 Hits: 3

SYDNEY: A top US commander on Thursday (Feb 13) warned ending a security pact with Philippines would hurt counter-terrorism efforts in the country's restive south, putting him at odds with commander-in-chief Donald Trump. Washington's top military officer in Asia-Pacific Admiral Philip Davidson ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/top-us-commander-warns-philippines-rift-could-hurt-terrorism-fight-12430838