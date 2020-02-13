Guy who helped ruin our economy says Bernie Sanders will ruin our economy

Category: World Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020 02:00 Hits: 3

With Bernie Sanders’ victory in New Hampshire on Tuesday night comes the mantle of “frontrunner.” This means that any and all people who disagree with Sanders’ policies, or don’t like his personality, will now begin turning their attention to Sanders’ campaign—and saying not-nice things about them. This is true any time the traditional media crowns a new primary leader. One of the interest groups most bothered or frightened by Sanders’ political viability are superwealthy folks. Billionaires such as Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein. Blankfein has long attacked Sanders’ popularity, stumping for Hillary Clinton in 2016 as a better candidate than Trump or Sanders.

But with Clinton no longer in the race, and Sanders performing very well, Blankfein is now showing more of his true colors. As New Hampshire’s primary results began filtering in, Blankfein went to his Twitter account to attack Sanders—in a unique way:

If Dems go on to nominate Sanders, the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the US. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND heÃ¢Â�Â�ll ruin our economy and doesnÃ¢Â�Â�t care about our military. If IÃ¢Â�Â�m Russian, I go with Sanders this time around. February 12, 2020

There’s a lot here to unpack. Or maybe just two things to unpack. One is that Blankfein is clearly trying to draw a straight line from Sanders’ more democratic socialism to the era of Communism in the former Soviet Union.

The second is that the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, who publicly apologized for the fraudulent dealings that his company—under his leadership—engaged in, which were part of what led to the 2007-2009 financial crisis in our country, is telling the world that Sen. Bernie Sanders will ruin the economy. Lloyd Blankfein and his cohorts literally ruined our economy a little over 10 years ago. Literally.

Blankfein has been a real hypocrite for years. Years ago he was a part of the disingenuous Fix the Debt movement—a movement Blankfein forgot all about once the Republican Party offered up huge tax cuts that would help blow a multitrillion-dollar hole in the national debt.

But most importantly, Blankfein is, in essence, saying that a vote for Sanders is the same as a vote for Trump. This means that Blankfein believes, or wants you to believe, that kids in cages, transparent corruption at our highest levels of government, and an anti-democratic, pro-authoritarian leader is the same as universal health care and free higher education.

To be clear, I do not doubt that Lloyd Blankfein believes this. I don’t imagine Blankfein has had any interest in real democracy for years. The culture of Goldman Sachs, something that Blankfein oversaw during his time as head of the billion-dollar company, is allegedly as immoral as you might imagine. Morality isn’t profitable.

