OU professor who compared being called a 'boomer' to being called a racial slur apologizes

The phrase “OK, Boomer” first swept the internet in the form of memes and viral jokes, wryly calling out older generations for archaic career advice and out-of-touch budgeting tips, soon progressed into a chant to protest climate change, and was even uttered in New Zealand Parliament, and, in a disappointing turn, has now been compared to a racial slur by a University of Oklahoma professor, as reported by The Washington Post. He emailed an apology to his class, but students understandably still want action taken.

Peter Gade, the director of graduate studies for the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, who has worked at the university since 1998, said, “Calling someone a boomer is like calling some a n****er,” during a lecture, according to the OU Daily, the student newspaper. This remark was part of a discussion in which a student suggested that journalists should stay up to date with younger generations, many of whom are into memes, social media, and technology. Gade, who is white, reportedly told the student the comment was "the equivalent of saying 'OK Boomer' to him,” before allegedly comparing it to the racial slur. A few of the Daily’s student reporters were in the class, Journalism, Ethics and Democracy, and got the story in live-time.

Interim university president, Joseph Harroz Jr., made a statement denouncing the professor’s comment and choice of words. "Today a professor stated in his senior journalism class that there is an equivalence between the offensiveness of “OK, Boomer” and the use of the “N-word,” using the actual word itself. While the professor’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, his comment and word choice are fundamentally offensive and wrong. The use of the most offensive word, by a person in a position of authority, hurt and minimized those in the classroom and beyond. Our University must serve as an example to our society of both freedom of expression and understanding and tolerance. His words today failed to meet this standard. #WeAre speaks for our community; his words today do not," Harroz Jr. wrote in a press release.

While he hasn’t yet released a public comment, Gade did email his class, as reported by the Daily. “I realize the word was hurtful and infuses the racial divisions of our country, past and present,” Gade reportedly wrote in an email to the class on Tuesday evening. “Use of the word is inappropriate in any—especially educational—settings. I offer my deepest and most sincere apologies. In the coming weeks, I will strive to show you that I am an instructor and teacher who is trustworthy and respectful of all. Please give me that opportunity.”

He also reportedly apologized to the lingering students in the class after the period ended. Some, though, left the class right after his offensive remark. Sarah Beth Guevara, who says she was in the class, told local outlet KFOR the professor used, “The one that ended with an R. Like old south n-word. We were all shocked. We never expected that to come out of the mouth of a professor that we all respect, and frankly Gaylord deserves better than that.”

In reference to a student walking out of class, Guevera says, “Dr. Gade said 'never have I been so disrespected in my life.' Which really had me taken aback because he’s never been so disrespected in his life?!” She noted to the publication that journalism majors can’t graduate without completing his course.

“I am definitely on that train of people who do not want to return back to that class. I personally don't feel comfortable going back,” Janae Reeves, a senior studying broadcast journalism who says she is one of three black students in the class, told the Daily. “I did let the dean and his assistants and everyone know that.”

The OU Black Emergency Response Team tweeted a statement about the incident: “We do not condone or accept this behavior from any member of the OU community regardless of occupation or student status. This will not be tolerated or accepted and we expect full action to be taken against the professor and college. In addition, we expect accommodation for the students who have experienced trauma because of this."

