Ad detailing postpartum woes and rejected by the Oscars for being 'too graphic' has gone viral

An ad that went viral thanks to social media has the Academy Awards and ABC facing backlash for rejecting the commercial as “too graphic” to air on television. The ad for Frida Mom, a company focused on making products that address the postpartum needs of women, depicts a new mother struggling to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. Her postpartum stomach, baby crying in the background, as well as her changing her underwear and menstrual pad are all vividly captured in the short ad. The commercial ends with a reassurance to women that “postpartum recovery doesn’t have to be this hard.” While the company created the ad to shed light on the struggles faced by new mothers, it was banned from airing during Sunday’s awards ceremony due to “partial nudity and product demonstration,” Frida Mom told HuffPost in an email.

The brand shared the ad on its Instagram page and YouTube channel Friday. In the description of both social media posts, the company wrote: “The ad you’re about to watch was rejected by ABC & the Oscars from airing during this year’s award show. It's not ‘violent, political’ or sexual in nature. Our ad is not ‘religious or lewd’ and does not portray ‘guns or ammunition’. ‘Feminine hygiene & hemorrhoid relief’ are also banned subjects.”

The brand thought the Oscars would be the best opportunity to “share a raw and honest portrayal of what a woman navigating this physical [postpartum] transformation for the first time goes through," Frida Mom CEO Chelsa Hirschhorn said in a statement to VICE. But while the ad may not have aired during the awards ceremony, it accomplished its goal of spreading awareness to a broad audience as it quickly became viral on social media. A multitude of people, including celebrities, are speaking up about the erasure of women’s health issues perpetuated by the network’s refusal to air the ad. “It’s just a new mom, home with her baby and her new body for the first time. Yet it was rejected,” the brand wrote on social media.

In a statement to HuffPost, Hirschhorn emphasized that the brand is dedicated to creating awareness, despite obstacles it may face. “We’ve made such substantial progress in advancing the conversation around postpartum recovery. While this rejection of our ad feels like a step back,” she said, “it certainly won’t deter us from amplifying our message through whatever channels remain available to us.”

Watch the ad below:

