Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 10:46 Hits: 0

A NATO-led training mission in Iraq could get hundreds of new soldiers under new plans to be discussed by lawmakers. Trump called on NATO to do more in the Middle East after a US drone strike killed a top Iran general.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nato-iraq-training-mission-could-grow-under-new-plan/a-52348898?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf