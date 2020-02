Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 12:36 Hits: 0

French police launched an appeal on Tuesday for more witnesses and victims to come forward in the case of a writer accused of raping a minor and who repeatedly described relationships with underage teens in his work.

