Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 13:45 Hits: 2

Completing a survey, requesting a quote, or just spending a few seconds on the homepage of a big brand’s website... Day after day or for just a few hours a month, so-called "click workers" are doing paid online "microtasks". In France, there are over a quarter of a million of these "micro workers". It's a new line of work that raises many questions. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20200212-focus-microwork-micropay-french-click-workers-try-to-make-ends-meet