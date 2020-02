Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 14:03 Hits: 0

The resignation of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s designated successor, has plunged the party into crisis and raised fresh doubts about the survival of the country's ruling coalition. The biggest beneficiaries of the current chaos may well be the Greens.

