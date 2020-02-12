Feminist Scholar Barbara Smith on Identity Politics Why She Supports Bernie Sanders for President

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 13:22 Hits: 1

We speak with the legendary African-American feminist scholar Barbara Smith. She is a founder of the Combahee River Collective and of Kitchen Table: Women of Color Press. Barbara Smith recently wrote a column in The Guardian newspaper titled “I helped coin the term 'identity politics'. I’m endorsing Bernie Sanders.” Her latest book is “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: Forty Years of Movement Building with Barbara Smith.”

