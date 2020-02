Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 15:11 Hits: 2

Far-right leader Matteo Salvini is set to face charges of illegally detaining migrants at sea after Italian lawmakers voted to strip him of immunity, reports showed. The League head could face up to 15 years in jail.

