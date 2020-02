Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 17:02 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil measures to protect Mont Blanc when he visits the mountain on Thursday, after a local mayor complained that “wackos” were damaging the famous peak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200212-mont-blanc-an-end-to-wackos-on-the-summit