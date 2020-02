Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 16:49 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Eight candidates remained in the U.S. Democratic presidential nominating contest after Iowa and New Hampshire voters kicked off the state-by-state selection process.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/02/13/factbox-nine-democrats-still-in-the-fight-for-us-presidential-nomination