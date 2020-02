Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 17:49 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick withdrew from the race for the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential nomination on Wednesday, failing to win enough support after a late entry into the crowded field.

