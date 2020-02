Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 16:19 Hits: 3

ROME: Italian senators voted on Wednesday (Feb 12) to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations that he illegally detained migrants at sea last year. The result of the vote was due to be formally announced around 1800 ...

