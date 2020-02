Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 16:22 Hits: 3

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday (Feb 12) urged those blocking rail lines in protest against the construction of a natural gas pipeline to find a quick solution, as police warned they were ready to step in and end the standoff. Anti-pipeline protesters near tracks in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-s-trudeau-urges-quick-end-to-protests-blocking-rail-lines-12428508