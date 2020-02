Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 15:28 Hits: 2

All strategies to mitigate climate change have distributive implications that cannot be overlooked. If left unaddressed, such implications will fuel persistent headwinds to progress on the climate change and sustainability agenda.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-action-carbon-price-distributive-implications-by-michael-spence-2020-02