Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 13:56 Hits: 4

CNN analyst Van Jones on Tuesday said he thinks that Democratic voters "are depressed" and "sad" over the Democratic primary process, saying that it is a "messy, confusing choice" and Democrats "just want somebody to vote...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/482715-van-jones-people-are-depressed-by-primary-process-just-want-somebody-to-vote