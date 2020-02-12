Virginia's Democratic Assembly continues march into 21st century, takes on Confederate monuments

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 16:25 Hits: 3

Both chambers of the Virginia state General Assembly, the House of Delegates and the Senate, have been under Democratic control for just a few months, but they are rapidly working to move the state forward to represent the entirety of Virginians. At the halfway point in the legislative sessions, they have addressed climate change, LGBTQ rights, and women's rights, and have voted to raise the minimum wage and to make the lives of undocumented immigrants easier and safer.

They've also worked to move the very culture and history of the state forward. On Tuesday, both bodies passed bills giving each locality control over decisions to "remove, relocate, or alter any monument or memorial for war veterans located in its public space, regardless of when erected." Yes, elections have consequences, and it's good to remember in weeks like we've experienced recently that those consequences can be good.

If you live in Virginia, sign and send the petition to your state senator: Support HB 177 and have Virginia join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. The candidate who gets the most votes should win.

This is a big change to state law, which had allowed local governments to add new war monuments, but not to remove, alter, or move existing ones. They can't add placards describing them, explaining why they were erected, or putting them in the context of Virginia's history. New legislation in the House would give latitude to localities to "remove, relocate, contextualize, cover or alter" the monuments that are in their public places. Del. Sally Hudson, a University of Virginia economist and professor representing Charlottesville, spoke eloquently about how much this matters to her city. "Some have accused us of trying to erase history," she said. "We're not. We're trying to finally tell it."

She talked about canvassing in her city. "Black women will pull you inside," she said, and tell you to "be careful, getting mixed up in all that statue stuff." Then, she said, they will "tell you their stories. […] That the statues remind them that some places in our city will never be shared. You ask black men, they'll tell you what it's like to pass the Johnny Reb statue that guards our courthouse and wonder how they'll ever get justice inside."

She continued, "My students have stories, too. […] They'll tell you of the night they ran outside to take the Star of David off their door because they could see the Nazis marching down the lawn. And when I see the statues, like so many in Charlottesville, I can hear the tires screeching from the car attack that took one life and ravaged so many more."

VirginiaÃ¢Â�Â�s House and Senate voted yesterday to grant local control over war memorials. HereÃ¢Â�Â�s what I had to share from Charlottesville. Ã¢Â�Â�Some have accused us of trying to erase history. WeÃ¢Â�Â�re not. WeÃ¢Â�Â�re trying to finally tell it.Ã¢Â�Â� pic.twitter.com/5Y2cw47b8l February 12, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1918677