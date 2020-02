Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 06:42 Hits: 1

Ukraine's military says 2,576 units of its weaponized armored vehicles and equipment were damaged between April 2014 and June 2016 in the combat zone of the two easternmost regions where a war with Russia-backed separatists still rages.

