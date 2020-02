Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 February 2020 07:20 Hits: 1

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is calling on Russian authorities to engage in "constructive dialogue" with critics instead of "abusing" counterterrorism laws to silence them.

